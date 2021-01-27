Congressman Tom Reed extends Barstool Fundraising campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Barstool Sports, at first glance they’re a digital media company focused on sports, pop culture and lets be honest…partying.

But now, the company synonymous for celebrating life to its fullest extent, is taking the reigns, to give back to those small businesses struggling to stay afloat throughout the pandemic.

18 News sitting down with Congressman Tom Reed to discuss the Barstool Fund and his pledge to the cause.

Tonight on @WETM18News I sit down with @TomReedCongress to discuss a 24-hour campaign to help fundraise for the #BarstoolFund . Find out how much was raised and where the idea for the pledge came from at 6! @barstoolsports @stoolpresidente #OneDonationEverybodyKnowsTheRules pic.twitter.com/llNQMT9OtW — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) January 27, 2021

For so many over the past 6 weeks, this was the moment a small business owner found out that their livelihood would be getting a second chance.

“The Barstool Fund is about people helping people, especially in the restaurant industry, who has been so decimated by COVID-19” says, Reed.

It’s a cause the general public and celebrities like Aaron Rodgers and Sylvester Stallone have embraced, raising over $30 million dollars.

🚨 6 hours down and 18 to go! Let's do this for the #BarstoolFund to help small businesses! 🇺🇸



Donate ➡️ https://t.co/qhz4utx2GS https://t.co/dBeenoH20g — Tom Reed (@TomReedCongress) January 26, 2021

Now even local Congressman Tom Reed is doing his part, becoming the first elected official to put campaign money towards this great cause.

“In this political arena, we raise millions of dollars…there was billions of dollars raised in the last election cycle and so you know what, why don’t we use that money that’s otherwise used for political operations and use it as a tool to potentially help out our fellow neighbors” says, Reed.

Reed launching a 24-hour campaign on Tuesday and he says the response has been overwhelming.

“I’m glad to announce here for an exclusive on WETM that because of the response we’re going to open and continue this operation through Friday at 8am” says, Reed.

Congressman Reed saying that over that first 24 hours, the campaign raising over $10,000 and while the funds go towards businesses across the country he hopes that funding can help out here in the Twin Tiers.

“We’re gonna make the pitch for our local businesses, obviously, and the more money that comes into the Barstool Fund means more opportunity for our local businesses” says, Reed.

Reed also going on to say that he hopes his colleagues at the nation’s Capitol will follow suit and help give back to local communities and small businesses across the United States.

Link to donate below:

https://secure.winred.com/tom-reed-for-congress/pg-reed-e-barstoolfund-1?utm_source=HouseFile&utm_campaign=reed&utm_medium=Email&utm_content=PG_Reed_E_BarstoolFund1_0121&utm_agency=alpha