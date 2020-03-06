Congressman Tom Reed kicks off 2020 Congressional Art Competition at Haverling High School

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Rep. Tom Reed kicked off the annual Congressional Art Competition in the 23rd Congressional District at Haverling High School.

Reed visited one of the art classrooms inside the High School and met one on one with students to discuss their masterpieces.

After meeting with students Reed then sat with the students and received his own personal drawing lesson.

The purpose of the visit to the school was to encourage the students to enter the Congressional Art Competition.

According to house.gov, each Spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.