SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Finger Lakes Land Trust has announced its acceptance of the donation of a conservation easement that will preserve land in the town of Southport.

This voluntary agreement will protect 182 acres of land in the area from a local family that has lived on the property for decades, Stuart and Lucy Schweizer, who purchased their first 10 acres in 1976. The land will remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and will be used for the use of farming.

“We love having had the privilege to live and raise our family in such a beautiful and unspoiled area,” Stu said. “We view the easement as the best means to ensure this area remains that way well beyond our lifetimes.”

The property is located entirely within the Chemung River basin of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and contains approximately 70 acres of forest, 12 acres of wetlands and 16 acres of grassland, which provide a habitat for a variation of birds and other wildlife.

The conservation easement will protect the land by limiting development while still allowing for agricultural activities. These agricultural fields on the property are leased to local farmers who harvest hay for their beef cattle.

Additionally, the property features approximately 4,400 feet of frontage on seasonal streams to nearby Mudlick Creek. Erodible soils near these waterways would be highly at risk of accelerated stormwater runoff and erosion damage that could harm water quality if trees and vegetation were removed or the soil disturbed.

The FLLT protects lands and waters in the Southern Tier, a crucial focus of its conservation efforts to improve water quality in the Finger Lakes region, amongst others. New York’s section of the Chesapeake Bay watershed consists of the Susquehanna River and Chemung River watersheds.

For more information about the FLLT, visit its website at fllt.org.