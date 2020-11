ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction crews are currently working on the Burger King building on Lake Street and E. Washington Ave. in Elmira.

The property is owned by the Bart-Rich Group, who own 20 locations Burger King locations across New York and the Northern Tier in Pennsylvania.

18 News has reached out to the City of Elmira and the Bart-Rich Group for more information regarding the construction.