Construction begins on Route 15 in Tioga county

TIOGA, Pa (WETM) – Construction begins in Liberty Township, Tioga County, Pennsylvania this morning on Route 15.

Motorists can expect a rolling roadblock in both the North and Southbound lanes between mile markers 167 and 168 near Sebring Exit.

Work will start at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and last until noon. Officials said there will also be shut down for at least 15 minutes as workers pull a fiber optic cable across the highway.

Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, slow down, and expect delays if traveling in this area.