Construction begins on Six67 College Avenue apartments near LECOM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Riedman Companies has broken ground on the four-story 116-unit Six67 College Avenue apartments near the new Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) in Elmira.

The building will be open to all residents, including students attending LECOM, on the block of land by Columbia, 5th Street, and College Ave.

The new community will offer studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom apartments along with a host of amenities such as a tech hub for private study space, clubhouse with coffee bar, secured bicycle storage, a state-of-the-art fitness room and will be steps from the new LECOM campus as well as the Elmira College facilities. The brand new apartments will include spacious open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, outdoor living, plentiful storage and individual laundry rooms. Riedman Companies

Construction of the 140,000-square-foot-building is already underway with half occupancy expected by early in the summer of 2021, with completion scheduled for the end of 2021.

David Riedman, President of Riedman Companies, says "Development of Six67 College Ave. is a natural extension of our existing relationship with LECOM and our investments in the Southern Tier".







Courtesy Riedman Companies

Dr. Richard Terry, LECOM at Elmira Associate Dean of Academic Affairs adds, “We are excited about the Six67 College Avenue housing project. There is no doubt our students will greatly appreciate proximate, quality, affordable housing.”

Mayor Daniel Mandell says, “These apartments will provide high quality market rate apartments for LECOM medical students as well as for citizens in our community. Many thanks go out to David Riedman and his staff at Riedman Companies for choosing our City for this project.”

Executive Director of the Chemung County IDA and President of Southern Tier Economic Growth, Joe Roman adds, “This project removes blight from an area adjacent to anchor institutions, LECOM and Elmira College, and helps meet the goal of transforming North Main Street into a pedestrian and bike oriented pathway linking the college to downtown.

David Sheen, Deputy County Executive is also pleased to be part of the project. “It will fit perfectly with the strong growth in that area and bring economic development benefits to both the City and County.”

Riedman has also developed Fairlawn Hills in Hornell, 176 Denison in Corning, WoodsEdge in Painted Post and management of the former Corning Free Academy; Academy Place.