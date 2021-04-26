Construction begins on SR 13 bridge over Six Mile Creek in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction has begun on a $1.95 million project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying State Route 13 (South Meadow Street) over Six Mile Creek, in the City of Ithaca, according to New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The project will rehabilitate the bridge, which was originally built in 1965, to extend its service life and improve resiliency. Work will include joint and bearing replacement, repairs to the abutments, painting of the structural steel, and the installation of a new asphalt overlay on the bridge surface. In addition, the project will add new precast concrete approach slabs.

The sidewalk on the east side of the bridge will be replaced, while the west side of the bridge will remain open to pedestrian traffic throughout the construction process.

Replacement of the approach slabs will require some weekend road closures but will not be scheduled on either May 22-24, or May 28-31, to accommodate Ithaca College and Cornell University graduation events. Traffic will be detoured onto Route 13A during the weekend closures. All work is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

All joint work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. with traffic flow controlled by flaggers. Bearing replacement, substructure work and painting will take place during the day without lane closures.

“The New York State Department of Transportation is committed to providing New Yorkers with a safe, dependable and efficient transportation network that strengthens our communities and keeps our economy growing,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This bridge rehabilitation project will improve resiliency, enhance access to the beautiful City of Ithaca and facilitate the smooth flow of people and commerce between the Fingers Lakes and the Southern Tier. It is another example of New York building back better.”

Senator Tom O’Mara said, “The improvement, maintenance, and rehabilitation of the region’s transportation infrastructure represent vital investments for the future of our local communities, economies, and environments. This State Route 13 bridge project will enhance a key link between the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes, as well as improve access to so many of the key attractions in the city of Ithaca.”

Assemblywoman Anna Kelles said, “Each day pedestrians, families, bikers, visitors, and commuters travel Route 13 to reach the beautiful sites of our community. After 55 years, the bridge that connects the Southern Tier to Tompkins County will finally undergo necessary upgrades and improvements. These repairs are necessary and I’m thankful to the DOT for recognizing this artery is critical for our community and economy. Although these repairs will bring challenges, the structural soundness of the bridge is vital to ensure support for another 50 years of growth.”