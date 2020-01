WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews are laying the foundation for a new terminal in Watkins Glen on the site of the Captain Bill’s cruise building.

The building was knocked down late last year to make room for the new building, which is expected to be ready in time for the 2020 summer cruise season, according to Schuyler County manager Tim O’Hearn.

The project is being partially funded with money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, according to O’Hearn.