Construction for Rt. 13 Connector Road Project to begin in 2022

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The long-awaited Rt. 13 Connector Road that will route truck traffic from Horseheads’ business district to Rt. 13 is scheduled to begin in 2022.

The project has recently received six bids from construction companies to conduct the project, an official announcement will be done by the county next month on which company will be doing the project.

The project is years in the making and was originally planned to be completed by 2021, but certain setbacks prevented its completion. Now the project is set to start in 2022 and go into 2023.

Five years ago the project was allowed $20 million in the state budget to allow for its completion.

The project is designed to prevent accidents and reduce noise caused by trucks traveling on Old Ithaca Road and Wygant Road in Horseheads as they make their way to I-86.