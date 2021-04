WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Replacement of the Wellsburg-Lowman Crossover Bridge is expected to begin at the end of April, according to Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange.

Strange says the bridge is being replaced due to “structural deficiencies.”

The bridge will be closed to traffic starting April 26 and construction is expected to last until November.

State and federal funding to replace the bridge was secured last year for the $3.2 million project