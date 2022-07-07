Image of the front side of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut in Elmira.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira.

Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit.

The descriptions on the permits call for a new rooftop unit and exhaust fans along with the building for the inside “suite” and the plumbing for it.

In addition to the permits, construction materials can be seen inside the building, and outside in the parking lot.

This all stems from the initial reports of the Pizza Hut coming to the area back in February. Soon after the announcement and signs on the windows, Elmira Code Enforcement forced all work to be stopped on the building in March.

It’s not known at this time when the construction will begin, but 18 News will continue to follow this story as we learn more.