Construction of Clemens Square has been paused after asbestos discovery

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- According to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins, the construction of Clemens Square in downtown Elmira has been paused due to the discovery of asbestos.

This information was shared with 18 News over the phone earlier today.

Construction on Clemens Square original start date was on June 29.

Here is the official release 18 News received earlier this year:

Abstesos is a cancer-causing agent that by definition is: ‘a heat-resistant fibrous silicate mineral that can be woven into fabrics, and is used in fire-resistant and insulating materials such as brake linings.’

18 News reached out to City Manager Mike Collins and he stated that this is not an uncommon instance in this type of a wet environment.

Collins also added that workers will be coming on Monday, July 20 to take care of the problem.

This is not going to affect the end goal date of September for this project according to Colins, this is just a minor speed bump.

This is a developing story and 18 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.