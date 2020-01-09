Construction of Route 14 bridge in Schulyer County complete

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Major construction is complete on a $2.8 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 14 over Sullivan Glen Creek and restore three-and-a-half miles of pavement on Route 14 in Schuyler County, according to NYSDOT.

This section of Route 14 is accessible from Interstate 86 and runs through the town of Montour, which is the southern gateway to Seneca Lake and the Finger Lakes region. The new bridge will help facilitate traffic along a primary state highway that is essential to the region’s tourism and business industries.







“Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Transportation are leading the way investing in new roads and bridges that work to boost local economies in every part of the state,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “I am proud of the work of the NYSDOT team, in partnership with the community, to keep the Southern Tier Soaring. Working together, we are connecting people and enhancing safety for the thousands of residents and tourists who travel this corridor daily.”

Work to replace the existing bridge began in April 2019. The new bridge over Sullivan Glen Creek, which is taller and longer than the previous bridge, opened to traffic in late 2019. The new bridge was designed to help mitigate creek flooding in the area by allowing for more water to flow underneath the bridge.

Senator Tom O’Mara said, “This reconstruction and improvement of Route 14 has been one of our priority infrastructure improvement projects and I couldn’t be happier to help celebrate its completion. It’s a very significant investment that greatly enhances this gateway to the southern Finger Lakes and will serve to strengthen the regional tourism economy and local economic development.”

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano said, “We appreciate and strongly support this state investment in and commitment to our local transportation infrastructure. The completion of this critical bridge project to upgrade State Route 14 is great news for regional motorists, local businesses, and the overall Southern Tier-Finger Lakes tourism economy. It is an important component of providing a high quality, safe and reliable gateway to the southern Finger Lakes.”