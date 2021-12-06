Construction of Steuben County Amazon facility expected in spring 2022

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction of the new Town of Bath Amazon facility is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, according to minutes from the Town of Bath Planning Board’s November meeting.

Town of Bath Supervisor Ron Smith confirmed the timeline with 18 News on Monday, saying work will begin on the former Mercury Aircraft building in either March or April 2022.

Andrew Hart of Bergmann, the firm hired to handle the engineering and planning of the project, presented updated plans to the planning board during their November meeting, saying there would be two additional driveways and the number of parking spaces in a van lot would be reduced.

A box truck parking lot would also be reduced at the facility.

As 18 News first reported, the New York State Department of Transportation requested a left turn northbound lane of State Route 54 to be added for the increased traffic into the facility. According to the planning board there will not be a traffic light near the entrance of the Simmons-Rockwell dealership.

In September 18 News confirmed that the distribution facility project was behind schedule after officials hoped to see Amazon move in during the fall of 2021. The project was delayed due to the turning lane request from the Department of Transportation.

Earlier this year Steuben County Industrial Development Agency approved a $100,000 funding package to improve State Route 54 at Industrial Park Road in Bath, the lone road heading towards the 77,000 square foot building.

Building permits were issued to Amazon for interior work and loading docks, according to the Town of Bath Planning Board minutes from July 2021.

Town Supervisor Smith told The Corning Leader earlier this year that the facility has the potential to hire 200-250 people if the site does become a reality.

18 News has reached out to Amazon and Bergmann for comment on the projects’ timeline.