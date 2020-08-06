Construction scheduled for portion of Rt. 15 in Tioga County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – On Tuesday, August 11, there will be a rolling roadblock on Route 15 in both the northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 167 and 168, near the Sebring Exit in Liberty Township, Tioga County.

Work will be done between the hours of 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

The contractor, First Light, will be pulling a fiber optic cable across the highway. The roadway is expected to be shut down for approximately 15 minutes.

Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, slow down, and expect delays in travel.