Construction scheduled for Route 1029 in Bradford County

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1029 (MacAfee Road) in Litchfield Township, Bradford County, will be closed beginning next week.

On Tuesday, October 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close MacAfee Road between the intersections with Route 1050 (North Rome Road) and Vawter Hill Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using North Rome Road, Route1067 (Hill Road), and Route 1056 (Cottons Hollow Road) in Litchfield Township, will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, October 30, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.