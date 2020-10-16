Construction scheduled for Route 54A in Urbana

URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a new traffic pattern in place along Route 54A (West Lake Road), in the town of Urbana, approximately 2.7 miles north of the Village of Hammondsport in Steuben County.

Construction is underway to replace an existing culvert along Route 54A near Glen Cove. Work is expected to continue for approximately six weeks. During this time, two-way traffic will be maintained using an alternating single-lane pattern, controlled by a temporary on-site traffic signal.

In addition to the culvert replacement, the Department is advising motorists that the ongoing retaining wall project, just north of Hammondsport, is nearing completion and the road is expected to open to traffic by Monday, October 19, 2020.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.