Construction scheduled for Rt. 2004 in Tioga & Lycoming County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2004 (Roaring Branch Road) in Union Township, Tioga County and Route 1010 (Roaring Branch Road) in Jackson Township, Lycoming County will be closed beginning next week due to pipe replacements and road construction.

On Monday, May 3, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, Roaring Branch Road will be closed between Route 14 and the Tioga/Lycoming County line, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew performs pipe replacements and associated work on the roadway.

A detour using Route 2007 (Williamson Trail Road), Route 414, Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) and Route 14, will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 21, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and are urged to drive with caution in the area.