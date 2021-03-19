Construction scheduled on Route 199 in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – On Monday, March 22 through Friday, April 2, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades on Route 199 between Plummer Street and Lincoln Street in Sayre and between Spruce Street and East Cherry Street, in Athens.

In addition, there will be utility relocations being performed at various locations in both Sayre and Athens.

Traffic will be controlled using single lane closures with flaggers. Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

The Route 199 project is a four-year project that began in September of 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Kriger Construction, Incorporated, is the prime contractor on this $16.4 million project.

This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting. The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens.

For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website.