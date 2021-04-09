Construction scheduled on Route 414 in Morris Township

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Construction on a retaining wall project along Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County will resume next week. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris.

On Wednesday, April 14, Route 414 will be closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, begins construction of multiple retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.