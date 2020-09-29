Construction scheduled on Route 414 in Morris Township

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Construction is set for a portion of Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County between the intersection with Route 287 and the intersection with Route 3014 (Nauvoo Road).

On Monday, September 28, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin preparation work on the roadway to replace a pipe. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging while work is being performed.

On Tuesday, September 29, the roadway is expected to be closed, weather permitting, while a PennDOT crew begins replacing the pipe. Work is expected to take two days, weather permitting.

Detour:

Route 414 Westbound Traffic should use Route 15 north and Route 6 west toward Morris and Wellsboro.

Route 287 Southbound Traffic to Eastbound Route 414 should use Route 287 south to Route 184 east, in Lycoming County.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.