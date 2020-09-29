Construction scheduled on Route 414 in Morris Township

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Construction is set for a portion of Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County between the intersection with Route 287 and the intersection with Route 3014 (Nauvoo Road).
On Monday, September 28, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin preparation work on the roadway to replace a pipe. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging while work is being performed.
On Tuesday, September 29, the roadway is expected to be closed, weather permitting, while a PennDOT crew begins replacing the pipe. Work is expected to take two days, weather permitting.
Detour:
- Route 414 Westbound Traffic should use Route 15 north and Route 6 west toward Morris and Wellsboro.
- Route 287 Southbound Traffic to Eastbound Route 414 should use Route 287 south to Route 184 east, in Lycoming County.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.