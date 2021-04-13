Construction underway on the Lake Street Bridge in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction workers and machinery were out on the Lake Street Bridge Tuesday afternoon working on a project that’s been in the works for many years.

Workers are now converting the structure into a multi-use pedestrian and bike connection.

Elmira’s Lake Street Bridge to become a pedestrian bridge, construction starting this month

The contractor will continue repairs to the steel girders under the bridge and start work to repair the bridge deck next week. Work for the 2021 construction season includes installing a new deck surface, updating the railing system and installing a landscape/planter the full length of the bridge. Upgraded lighting will be installed and the north and south approaches will be reconstructed.

The bridge is scheduled to open to pedestrian and bicycle users by October 2021.

City officials have told 18 News that the bridge could eventually be used for events such as farmers markets or craft fairs.

Pedestrians illegally using Clemens Center Parkway Bridge to cross the Chemung River

In June 2018 the city released plans to turn the bridge into a pedestrian walkway with the following goals:

Structural rehabilitation

Ped & Bike connection on the bridge

Connect two City parks

Connection from Pennsylvania Ave to NYS Bike Route 17 at E. Water St

Create a focal point/gateway as part of Elmira’s Downtown Revitalization

The original plan from 2018 projected construction to start in 2020.

City of Elmira unveils $38.5M budget

If you have any questions, contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 737-5750.