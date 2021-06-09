Construction workers hit power line on W. Water Street, local business without power

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Power is out on a portion of W. Water Street in Elmira after construction crews hit a power line on Wednesday morning.

W. Water Street has been under the final phases of construction to redesign the street, which required the right lane to be closed.

Roundin’ Third sports bar posted that they are now without power due to the accident and will not be able to serve lunch.





NYSEG is currently at the scene for repairs.

Last week Andy Avery, Public Works Commissioner at Chemung County and the City of Elmira told 18 News that construction on the W. Water Street project is “moving forward.” The city hopes to start installing curb on the southside of the road and possibly in the median area as well as early as this week.

The city is targeting completion on the project for mid-summer 2021, which is in line with the July 30 timeline outlined by Avery in April.

All of the water main work under the road has been completed, and Spectrum/Charter began the relocation of their cable and fiber lines in March.

According to the city’s website, the West Water Street Improvement Project will improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, as well as the safety of pedestrian, bicycle, and motor vehicle traffic.

“A lot of dust, a lot of inconvenience, but it is moving forward and should have a nice project when all’s said and done,” said Avery.