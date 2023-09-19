ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County residents are being warned not to consume unpasteurized raw milk from a farm in Odessa due to possible contamination.

According to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, an inspector discovered that a sample of milk taken from Sunset View Creamery during a routine inspection was contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni (campylobacteriosis). The department notified Sunset View Creamery about the preliminary test results on Sept. 12, and further testing confirmed the presence of the bacteria on Sept. 18. Sunset View Creamery is not allowed to sell raw milk until testing shows that the product is free from the bacteria.

Anyone who has purchased raw milk from the farm is advised to immediately throw away the milk and call Sunset View Creamery at (607)-594-2095.

No illnesses associated with the contaminated milk have been reported to the Department of Agriculture at this time. Campylobacteriosis infections usually appear within two to five days of ingesting the bacteria and last for one week. Infection symptoms include diarrhea (often bloody), fever, and stomach cramps. Nausea and stomach cramps could accompany the diarrhea. Campylobacteriosis can cause lasting complications, including irritable bowel syndrome, arthritis, and temporary paralysis. People with compromised immune systems could develop a life-threatening infection if the bacteria spreads to the bloodstream.

The Department of Agriculture is reminding people that raw milk does not have the protection pasteurization provides. Pasteurization heats milk to a specific temperature for a specific amount of time and kills bacteria that cause illnesses like campylobacteriosis, diphtheria, tuberculosis, typhoid fever, salmonella, and listeria.