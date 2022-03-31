BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath Police is reminding residents that a man convicted of sexually abusing and murdering a woman has been released on parole after 30 years in prison.

James Ward, 55, is now living in the Budget Inn, Bath at 332 West Morris Street, according to Bath Police. Ward is out of prison after serving a 30-year sentence for murdering, sexually abusing, and attempting to rape a woman in 1990.

The NYS Sex Offender Registry says Ward choked and beat a 59-year-old woman on July 8, 1990. The woman was reportedly a stranger to Ward when the crime happened in Chemung County. He was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and convicted of 2nd-degree Murder, 1st-degree Attempted Rape, and 1st-degree Sexual Abuse.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision parolee lookup said that Ward was released on March 16, 2022 under the supervision of the Elmira Area Office.