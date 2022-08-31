AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 31ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 31ST: 54°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Happy Wednesday! Some patchy fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the fog, we are having a partly cloudy start to the day. Sunshine returns throughout the day as we are mostly sunny. Another cold front moves in this afternoon but is weak and lacks moisture. A stray shower is possible as the cold front moves through but most look to stay dry. Temperatures today reach the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 50s with mostly clear conditions. Cooler conditions for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. An area of high pressure also moves in which allows for dry conditions and plenty of sunshine for Thursday. Friday sees a continuation of mostly sunny conditions and dry weather.

Active weather moves in for Labor Day Weekend with showers developing late day on Saturday. We also start to warm-up, temperatures are in the upper 80s. A cold front brings our best opportunity for showers and even thunderstorms on Sunday. This cold front knocks highs back down into the upper 70s for Monday. Showers linger Monday as that cold front stalls to the South. We dry out and clouds break apart for Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER & BREEZY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

