Copy Express changes owners, but mission remains the same

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local one-stop-shop Copy Express changed hands on March 1st, but this business sale was unlike most.

Andrew Roosa-Decicco and Caitlynn McConnell worked at Copy Express for years. Both have a background in graphic design and found a niche for their passions at Copy Express, working with local and regional clients on projects big and small.

When their parent company was looking to sell the business, all the prospective buyers were less than ideal to the pair of employees. Some wanted to take over and change things up, and others wanted to buy the store and do away with the business entirely. Roosa-Decicco and McConnell were determined to keep their store the way they had built it to be over the last few years, so they banded together and bought the place for themselves.

“Having this buisness be open for thirty years, it would have been a shame to see it cease to exist in that format. We’re really excited to be able to contiue that legacy on and remain open as the resource that it is for the community.” Said Roosa Decicco.

Copy Express will remain open and located on 227 W Water St, Elmira, NY.