Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County hosting America Saves events

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will be offering several free classes as part of the America Saves Campaign.

America Saves Week is an annual opportunity for individuals to assess their savings and take financial action.

In conjunction with America Saves Week, CCE-Steuben has organized several free events to teach you to manage finances.

Monday, February 26

· Lunch & Learn: Investing 101

Noon – 1:00 pm

Bring your lunch to the CCE-Steuben office, 20 East Morris St., Bath

Or available by Zoom Online: http://bit.ly/americasavesclass1

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

· Making the Most of Social Security

6:00-8:00 p.m.

Steuben County Office

Building Annex

Conference Room B

20 E. Morris St., Bath, NY



Tuesday, February 25

· What You Need to Know If Your Loved One is In a Nursing Home

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Southeast Steuben Corning Library

300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza,

Corning, NY

Wednesday, February 26

· Lunch & Learn: 12 Days of Financial Planning

Noon – 1:00 pm

Bring your lunch to the CCE-Steuben office, 20 East Morris St., Bath

Or available by Zoom Online: http://bit.ly/americasavesclass2

Thursday, February 27

· Save Energy Save Dollars

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Southeast Steuben County Library

300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning, NY

Friday, February 28

·Eating Healthy on a Budget

10:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m.

Southeast Steuben County Library

300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza,

Corning, NY

More details on all the events can be found on their website.