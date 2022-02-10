Cornell Engineers propose greener recycling for medical PPE waste

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- As the pandemic continues, we see an increasing amount of waste from medical personal protective equipment (PPE) of used surgical masks, plastic face shields, and medical gowns and gloves. Cornell University Engineers now have found a solution to reroute the materials in a more sustainable way.

The study titled “Energy and environmental sustainability of waste personal protective equipment (PPE) treatment under COVID-19” found that a medium-temperature reaction (pyrolysis) is able to reduce the waste back to the original form of the materials such as chemicals and petroleum and then it would be able to be recycled potentially back into fuels. This method also involves no incineration or landfill use.

The study aims on first focusing on collecting waste PPE from hospitals and medical centers, and then sending it to pre-processing and decontamination facilities in New York state. They then would be shredded, sterilized and dehydrated to become small particles, and then brought to an integrated pyrolysis plant.

Fengqi You, Roxanne E. and Michael J. Zak Professor in Energy Systems Engineering at Cornell said “To get a sense of the enormity of the disposal dilemma, one hospital with 300 medical personnel could generate more than a ton of medical garb waste daily. That translates to more than 400 tons of annual medical PPE waste in a single COVID-handling facility.”

This treatment method has low greenhouse gas emissions and saves polluting material from landfills.