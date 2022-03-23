ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday, March 21, a student from Cornell University represented his school by competing on the long-running popular American game show “Wheel of Fortune.”

Patrick Mehler, a junior in the ILR School who is also a member of the Ithaca Common Council, won big during the game show’s College Week. His winnings included a grand total of over $50,000.

“While playing ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ there is a crazy amount of adrenaline running through you,” Patrick said. “After the first puzzle, you get zoned in. You’re playing. You’re focused. You don’t hear anything. It’s a little surreal to look at the puzzle board – not from your couch.”

Patrick further mentions that not everything on the show is what it looks like on television. Even after three months preparing for the game show’s infinite possible clauses, idioms and turns-of-phrase, Patrick noticed a number of surprises, including the wheel itself.

“It is completely different sitting in your couch versus standing behind the wheel,” Patrick said. There is just so much more going on around. There’s cameras, there’s lights, and the board is not as far away as you thought it would be. The wheel is so much heavier than you thought it was going to be. It is just such a different experience.”

Of course, Mehler met “Wheel” host Pat Sajak and hostess Vanna White, who have been with the show for four decades. “Meeting them was fun,” he said. “Pat and Vanna are quite personable and lovely.”

“Wheel of Fortune” is on weeknights at 7:30 PM on WETM 18.