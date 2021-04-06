Corning accepts grant to help the fight against DWI

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Steuben County has offered a $22,500 grant for enhanced STOP-DWI activities and equipment to the City of Corning.

The Corning City Council voted nearly unanimously to authorize the City Manager, Mark Ryckman, to accept the gift Monday evening.

“This STOP DWI program an initiative obviously that is governed by the State of New York,” Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said. “But each county has the ability and does adopt a plan every year.”

Wheeler said a STOP-DWI coordinator is reasonable to plan how fines from DWI offenses are allocated for enforcement purposes and education.

“These funds can be used for overtime, for personnel costs of the municipalities, and also equipment that is related to DWI enforcement activities.

In the county, STOP-DWI has funded two special patrol cars that hit the roads at peak late-night hours to increase the chances of catching drunk drivers. Wheeler said that in Steuben, the number of DWIs has decreased in the last few years.