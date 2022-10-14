CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Though the weather is getting colder, crews around the area are finishing up the final road work projects.
Corning released the schedule for paving projects in the City through the rest of the month of October:
The following streets will be closed and no parking will be allowed Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:
- East Fifth Street, from Chemung Street to Wall Street
- Watauga Avenue, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street
- Upper Delevan Avenue, from Crestwood Road to Pearl Street
The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Monday, October 17th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:
- West First Street, from Fox Street to Washington Street
- West Third Street, from Hamilton Street to Washington Street
- Pine Street, from Denison Parkway to Second Street
The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 through Monday, October 24th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:
- Arthur Street, from Baker Street to Townley Avenue
- Davis Street, from Dodge Avenue to Flint Avenue
- Seneca Street, from Kingsbury Avenue to Dodge Avenue
- Griffith Street, from Dodge Avenue to Sly Avenue
The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 through Friday, October 21st, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:
- Roosevelt Street, from Corning Blvd to Argonne Street
- Pyrex Street, from Corning Blvd to E Pulteney Street
- Perry Avenue, from Decatur Street to Baker Street
The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Thursday, October 20th, 2022 through Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:
- W Pulteney Street, from Pritchard Avenue to Cutler Avenue
- Reynolds Avenue, from W Pulteney Street to Cayuta Street
- Seneca Street, from Dwight Avenue to Reynolds Avenue
The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 and Friday, October 21st, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:
- Baker Street, from Staybridge Entrance t 60’ North of Spruce Street