CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Though the weather is getting colder, crews around the area are finishing up the final road work projects.

Corning released the schedule for paving projects in the City through the rest of the month of October:

The following streets will be closed and no parking will be allowed Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

East Fifth Street, from Chemung Street to Wall Street

Watauga Avenue, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street

Upper Delevan Avenue, from Crestwood Road to Pearl Street

The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Monday, October 17th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

West First Street, from Fox Street to Washington Street

West Third Street, from Hamilton Street to Washington Street

Pine Street, from Denison Parkway to Second Street

The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 through Monday, October 24th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

Arthur Street, from Baker Street to Townley Avenue

Davis Street, from Dodge Avenue to Flint Avenue

Seneca Street, from Kingsbury Avenue to Dodge Avenue

Griffith Street, from Dodge Avenue to Sly Avenue

The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 through Friday, October 21st, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

Roosevelt Street, from Corning Blvd to Argonne Street

Pyrex Street, from Corning Blvd to E Pulteney Street

Perry Avenue, from Decatur Street to Baker Street

The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Thursday, October 20th, 2022 through Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

W Pulteney Street, from Pritchard Avenue to Cutler Avenue

Reynolds Avenue, from W Pulteney Street to Cayuta Street

Seneca Street, from Dwight Avenue to Reynolds Avenue

The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 and Friday, October 21st, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM: