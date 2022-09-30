CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Corning Water Department has announced the schedule for hydrant flushing starting on October 3, 2022.

The hydrant flushing will take place from October 3 through October 7, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. The schedule is listed below:

October 3rd – Pine St. West to City line

October 4th – Pine St. East to City line

October 5th – Houghton Plot to Bridge St.

October 6th – Bridge St. to Reynolds Ave. including W. William and Hillvue Ave.

October 7th – Reynolds Ave. to City line including areas above the RR tracks

During these times, customers can experience low water pressure and/or discolored water. Residents are advised by the City to check their cold water tap for any discoloration before using any water.

The City of Corning says that the discoloration does not present a health problem, but it could cause problems with laundry. If your water is discolored, it’s advised to run cold water until it becomes clear to reduce the potential of discolored water entering your hot water tank.