CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Gaffer District has announced that five blocks of Market Street will be closed for Sparkle.

Sparkle is returning to Downtown Corning for its 49th year on Saturday, Dec. 2. This free Christmas event will bring live performances, Christmas sing-alongs, and vendors to Market Street from 1 p.m. until midnight.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic during Sparkle:

West Market Street from Tarantelli Lane to Chestnut Street

West Market Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

West Market Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

East Market Street from Pine Street to Cedar Street

East Market Street from Cedar Street to Wall Street

Chestnut Street from Aurene Lane to Burmese Lane

Walnut Street from Aurene Lane to Burmese Lane

Pine Street from Market Street to Burmese Lane

Wall Street from Tioga Avenue to Burmese Lane

Aurene Lane from Chestnut Street to Wall Street

Cedar Street from Tioga Avenue to Burmese Lane will be closed from 4 p.m. until midnight on Dec. 2 as well.