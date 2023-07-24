CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Gaffer District has announced which roads will be closed for Friday’s Cruisin’ Community Night.

Four blocks on the north side of Downtown Corning will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on July 28 for the family-friendly event. For the entire event, the following streets will be closed:

Bridge Street from Pulteney Street to Riverside Drive

West William Street from Bridge Street to the west entrance of lot 32 and lot 33

East William Street from Bridge Street to Ferris Street

Park Lane

Cruisin’ Community Night is a free event that will feature live performances, kids’ activities, vendors, food trucks, and more. To learn more about this event, visit the Gaffer District’s website.