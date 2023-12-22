CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Laurabelle’s A Scratch Bakery is picked by the Retail Council of New York State to be in the statewide holiday window display contest.

Every year, the window merchandising program from the Gaffer District, decorates windows for retailers and restaurants within the district. Laurabelle’s A Scratch Bakery’s storefront was decorated this past November and was selected on Monday, Dec. 18, to be in the competition.

“My motivation was to kind of spread awareness of the program that the Gaffer District has, because they do a wonderful job with the windows and I don’t know that everybody actually realizes what an amazing job that they do,” said Tarrah seaver, owner of Laurabelle’s A scratch bakery.

“Like any other window I do, I tried to gauge exactly what the business is,” said Annie Koerner, creative specialist with the Gaffer District and who was one of the co-designers of the bakeshop’s storefront. “And I go in search of props that I can use, so all the little gingerbread houses and the little cookie trees, those are all things that are part of my prop collection that I specifically purchased to use in a business like Laurabells.”

The competition ends next week and the judging can be done by you. If you would like to vote click here.