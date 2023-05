CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A side-street bridge in the Town of Corning is closed for the next three months, the County announced.

Steuben County Public Works announced that the Hamilton Road Bridge over Cutler Creek was closed starting May 17, 2023. DPW said it will be closed for the next 14 weeks to be completely replaced.

The bridge is just west of Reynolds Avenue, between Reynolds and Kimble Road.

The announcement said there will be no detour in place.