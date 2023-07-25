ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College held an Elmira Activate event at its Academic and Workforce Development Center in Elmira.

It promoted the several career programs offered by the college. These programs include: certified nurse aide, welding, peer recovery advocacy coaching and more. Instructors for those programs were available to talk to people about training. Partners from different agencies were present to discuss helping those interested cover the cost of the program.

Corning Community College also had numerous tablings with brochures, stress balls, pens, tape measure tools and other trinkets.

Heidi Ho’s food truck was also there. The event included a scavenger hunt. The first fifty people to complete it received a $10 voucher for food at Heidi Ho’s.

For more information, visit https://www.corning-cc.edu/