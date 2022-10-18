CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing put together an event to get the community in the Halloween spirit. Today, the nursing home invited children and families inside their doors for all things spooky-related.

The event included games, music, crafts, and even a haunted house for everyone to enjoy. Some of the residents dressed in costumes as they handed out candy to the children who attended. The haunted house included people dressed up as skeletons, and even characters from scary movies such as the girl from the Ring and Pennywise the clown from the notorious movie IT.

Shannon Robertson, the Director of Recreation at Corning Center, expressed the importance of keeping Halloween traditions alive.

“When I was a child, I loved trick or treating. I looked forward to dressing up, going out there and knocking on doors, getting that candy,” Robertson said. “There was a thrill to it. It seems like it’s something that’s fading now, and we want to keep that alive for the kids.”