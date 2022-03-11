Corning Center Seniors dance with a local DJ

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning Center Seniors were able to have some fun with a local DJ on Friday afternoon.

The Center was celebrating all March birthdays. The seniors 18 News spoke with said they love the music, many of them dancing along to the songs.

“They’re definitely great for spirit building…I know that it works some therapy for the people who need it…It makes things a lot better, at least for a short time,” said Robert Downing, Corning Center resident.

Richie Wagner, known as DJ Skilset, says he enjoys it as much as they do.

“It’s very heartwarming what I do… If I can put a smile on someone’s face, or get the toe-tapping, the hand-clapping… trigger a memory somehow with the people that are having a hard time remembering…That’s why I do what I do,” said Wagner.

DJ Skilset plays for the Corning Center twice a month and sometimes for the Center’s happy hour!