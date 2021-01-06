Corning Children’s Center cancels largest annual fundraiser

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Children’s Center canceled their largest fundraiser due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Blue Moon Ball occurs every year in January but will not be happening this year. Corning Children’s Center is a non-profit organization that operates by donated funds. After the expenses, the fundraiser raises around $80,000.

“It’s not safe to hold it this year,” said Cindy Lewis-Black, Development Director of Corning Children’s Center. “In the interim, we are going to host other events and small scale things we can do to bridge that budgetary gap that we will experience this year.”

If you would still like to donate and find more information about the organization and upcoming events, click here.

To find out other ways you can support the Corning Children’s Center, you can send an email to development@corningchildrenscenter.com.