Corning Christmas tree put up ahead of holiday events

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Today, Corning’s Gaffer District put up its annual Christmas tree to prepare for the holiday season.

For a number of years, the Gaffer District has spent this time of year getting decked out in holiday spirit for all to enjoy.

The large tree is soon to be decorated, along with the rest of the Gaffer District, in time for Corning’s Holiday Events.

Events like “Sparkle” which is celebrating its 46th event this year, and will be offering all kinds of events on Saturday, Dec. 4th.

Sticking with the holiday cheer, the Parade of Lights will be making a return this year, as it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. From local marching bands to different kinds of floats, the parade is a sight to see in downtown Corning.

More events are expected to be announced and done all throughout the Twin Tiers this holiday season.