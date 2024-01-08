BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Community College added a new program to help people start their careers in the manufacturing industry.

CCC’s Manufacturing Technician Program was designed to give students the necessary skills and knowledge for entry-level jobs in the local manufacturing industry. According to Workforce at SUNY Corning, the first class is fully funded through a grant.

During this 136-hour-long program, students will learn about manufacturing math, blueprint reading, precision measurement, interview skills, resume preparation, and interview opportunities. Students will learn through a combination of classes, hands-on labs, and facility tours with local employers.

The first program is scheduled to run from Jan. 22 through Feb. 16 at the Airport Corporate Park Campus, located at 360 Daniel Zenker Drive in Big Flats. Classes will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Daily attendance is mandatory for this program. Students must have a high school diploma or GED to be eligible.

Those interested in taking this course can register using this form on CCC’s website.