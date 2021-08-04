Corning Community College Back to School Vaccine Clinic

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine bulk substance to resume, the company said Thursday, July 29. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The Steuben County Public Health Department partnered with Corning Community College to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Health Education Center in Corning on Wednesday, August 4th from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were offered at the clinic. The clinic was open to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in New York State, and is the perfect time for students to get protected for the new school year.

The Corning Community College nurse, Christine Bonarski, spoke about the benefits of Corning Community College Students getting vaccinated prior to the start of the upcoming school year. “There are benefits if you are vaccinated. At this point in time, someone that is fully vaccinated or two weeks past their second dose isn’t required to wear a mask or not they’re often not required to participate in weekly testing.”

