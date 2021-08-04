Corning Community College Back to School Vaccine Clinic

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The Steuben County Public Health Department partnered with Corning Community College to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Health Education Center in Corning on Wednesday, August 4th from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were offered at the clinic. The clinic was open to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in New York State, and is the perfect time for students to get protected for the new school year.
The Corning Community College nurse, Christine Bonarski, spoke about the benefits of Corning Community College Students getting vaccinated prior to the start of the upcoming school year. “There are benefits if you are vaccinated. At this point in time, someone that is fully vaccinated or two weeks past their second dose isn’t required to wear a mask or not they’re often not required to participate in weekly testing.”
For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County`s website at www.steubencony.org.