Corning Community College cutting 7 programs along with multiple jobs

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Corning Community College has confirmed with 18 News that they are cutting seven academic programs.

They are also cutting the professors involved with these programs.

A statement from a Corning representative reads:

“SUNY Corning Community College is committed to preparing graduates to meet the region’s workforce needs. The decision to close the identified programs was made after careful review and analysis. The College will ensure students currently enrolled in these programs are provided the necessary coursework to complete their studies. SUNY CCC will continue to explore how it serves the region with current and new programs aligned with research and evidence.”

This is a developing story and 18 News will continue to update you as more information becomes available to us.