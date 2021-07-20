Corning Community College expands welding workshops

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College’s Career Welding Program will return on July 26, with a new workshop later this summer.

The Career Welding Program offers students hands-on experience, company tours, and a one-week unpaid internship. It starts July 26, and there are spots available.

The school’s first Art Welding Workshop is for beginner welders who want to make abstract art. There are spots available for September 13 and 15.

Earlier this month, the school also offered its first Metal Inert Gas Workshop for anyone looking to improve their welding skills, with or without experience.

Information about welding and other programs is available on SUNY Corning Community College’s website or at 607-936-5501.