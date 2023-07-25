CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’re someone who has taken up operating drones as a hobby Corning Community College is offering you the opportunity to enhance your skills and training with special drone classes.

These classes are designed to train and certify individuals who plan on using drones in a professional setting and by helping those seeking a Federal Aviation Administration remote pilot certification.

CCC is offering a couple of courses, both hands-on and virtual, to ensure that students can pursue the path they desire.

The first course offered is the indoor hands-on course that teaches basic quadcopter flight skills by controlling the aircraft and identifying flight system orientation, accounting for depth perception issues, and flying without the use of GPS.

The course finishes by having students complete an obstacle course and overall grasp the basics of understanding the aircraft more and be prepared for more advanced drone flight systems.

Two more of these classes remain and will be held on Wednesday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Both classes will be held in person at the Pinnacle Atheltic Campus in Victor, N.Y., pricing for the class will be $395.

The second course being offered is the test prep for those trying to acquire an FAA remote pilot certification.

This course is designed to prepare students and give them an understanding of much of the ground-school information covered in the FAA’s knowledge test.

The course covers the topics of regulations relating to small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, airspace classification, interpretation of sectional navigation charts, and much more.

The remote pilot knowledge test Unmanned Aircraft includes 60 questions and requires a score of at least 70% to pass. The price to take the test is $175 and is separate from the pre-test course.

Those who successfully complete the test can apply for a remote pilot certificate for FAA Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations part 107.

These courses will be held over Zoom and will also cost $395.

The upcoming classes will be held on Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

To register for any of the classes you can sign up using CCC’s registration link.