Corning Community College to proceed with ‘no confidence vote’

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Faculty at SUNY Corning Community College have voted to proceed with a vote of no confidence in College President William Mullaney.

According to a press release, a preliminary vote was held in secret by members of the full-time faculty union voted by a 3-to-1 margin in favor of conducting the vote of no confidence. Accordingly, a vote of no confidence is currently underway and will conclude at noon on Monday, April 19th.

In a statement, “CCC faculty care deeply about our college and the students we are so privileged to teach as they pursue their dreams,” says faculty union President Ryan Hersha.

“That’s why we are called to speak out when we see red flags and to recommend changes to the college’s trustees. We’re calling on the trustees to listen to our concerns and to heed the results of this vote.” says faculty union President Ryan Hersha.

Although a vote of no confidence is not legally binding on a college’s governing board, votes of no confidence do provide trustees with critical information about the performance of the institution’s chief executive and the state if employee morale and confidence in college management.

“As faculty, we know this college inside and out, and our investment in CCC and our communities runs deep,” says Hersha.

“The fact that faculty have decided that this vote is necessary–for the first time in our proud history–should sound the alarm bells for trustees about how the college is being led,” says Hersha.

The results of the vote of no confidence will be shared with faculty, the Regional Board of Trustees, the College’s three sponsoring counties, and the Office of the Governor after voting ends at.