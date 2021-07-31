Corning Community College will host COVID vaccine clinic on Aug. 4

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday, July 26, 2021 it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more patients in its study of the vaccine in children under 12 years old and younger. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is partnering with SUNY Corning Community College to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Health Education Center, 132 Denison Pkwy E in Corning, New York on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic. Register at www.steubencony.org/covid; walk-ins will be accepted.

The clinic is open to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in New York State, and is the perfect time for students to get protected for the new school year. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination, and those under age 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“CCC has been a wonderful partner throughout the pandemic, offering opportunities for COVID testing, help from nursing students, and vaccine clinics,” said Steuben County Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We hope our eligible population getting ready to return to schools of all levels this fall will benefit from this clinic.”

All clinic attendees must wear masks and must wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

Residents under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.

Why Get Vaccinated? A Personal Story.

“I got vaccinated to protect myself and those around me. My sister is severely immune deficient. The thought of how many others I might come into contact with similar issues that I could be putting at risk by not getting vaccinated seemed incredibly selfish to me. I had a pretty nasty experience with COVID-19 before getting vaccinated and wanted to take as many steps as I could to prevent a round two.” — Caleb McGuire, CCC alumnus.