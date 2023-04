BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Corning is closed today, according to Steuben County Clerk Judith Hunter.

This DMV branch is closed due to issues with state equipment. The issue is expected to be resolved by the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5.

The other DMV branches in Steuben County, which are located in Bath and Hornell, are not having these issues and are still open.